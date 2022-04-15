Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.96

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.96 and traded as high as C$18.31. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.28, with a volume of 134,099 shares trading hands.

CRR.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.36.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.91%.

In other news, Director Donald Everett Clow sold 14,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$274,576.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,197,841.39.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

