CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Cut by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $235.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.08 and its 200-day moving average is $215.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of -228.37 and a beta of 1.40.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,619 shares of company stock worth $30,882,647. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.