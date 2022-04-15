Crust 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006970 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00252643 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.86 or 0.00278210 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars.

