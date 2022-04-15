Currys (LON:CURY) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on the stock.

CURY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Currys from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 120 ($1.56) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Currys alerts:

CURY stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Monday. Currys has a twelve month low of GBX 83.95 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 143 ($1.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 30.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.19.

In related news, insider Alex Baldock sold 176,707 shares of Currys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £169,638.72 ($221,056.45).

Currys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.