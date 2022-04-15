Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cyclo Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -900.76% -117.23% -90.70% Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors -435.63% -59.61% -0.06%

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.59 million -$14.29 million -1.22 Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors $4.57 billion $425.65 million 6.65

Cyclo Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics. Cyclo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cyclo Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors 272 1015 1293 40 2.42

Cyclo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 479.71%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 20.38%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.93, meaning that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of -129.53, meaning that their average share price is 13,053% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cyclo Therapeutics rivals beat Cyclo Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, it sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

