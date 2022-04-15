Cyclone Protocol (CYC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,699.00

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $2.96 million and $6,699.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $112.77 or 0.00278200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

