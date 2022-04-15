Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.84 Million

Analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) will post $9.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.16 million to $10.30 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $10.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $44.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.84 million to $46.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $60.53 million, with estimates ranging from $56.51 million to $70.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 56.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTSO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Cytosorbents stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. 288,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,567. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $124.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 152.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 414.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

