DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $60.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -141.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $63.61.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $1,108,369.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,630.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $385,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,457,727. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

