Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,911 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,583 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 106,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.26.

TSM traded down $3.14 on Friday, reaching $98.36. 17,828,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,752,217. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $96.91 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.82 and its 200-day moving average is $115.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.41%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

