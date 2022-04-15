Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,733,462,000 after acquiring an additional 119,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56,368 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,204,000 after acquiring an additional 183,464 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,144,000 after purchasing an additional 852,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,091,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,032,000 after purchasing an additional 73,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

In other news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $5.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,317. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.49. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

