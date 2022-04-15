Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $12.09 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,227,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,063. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.54 and its 200-day moving average is $169.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

