Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.72 Million Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of nCino by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in nCino by 2.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in nCino by 34.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in nCino by 12.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in nCino by 21.0% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

Get nCino alerts:

NCNO stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,206. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.84.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $580,082.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.