Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.5% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.00.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.70. The stock had a trading volume of 913,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,627. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $236.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.