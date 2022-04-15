Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Lam Research by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,539,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lam Research by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 56.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,336,000 after acquiring an additional 245,847 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.96.

Lam Research stock traded down $16.45 on Friday, hitting $456.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,813. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $535.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $597.69. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $455.84 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

