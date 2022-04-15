Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,464.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 40,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

DHR stock traded down $6.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.98. 3,094,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.64 and its 200-day moving average is $296.44. The company has a market cap of $198.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $237.01 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.60%.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.