Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.55 billion-$9.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $131.45 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.05.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after acquiring an additional 90,633 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 555,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,701,000 after acquiring an additional 62,363 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 543,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

