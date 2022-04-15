Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $368.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) will announce $368.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $352.90 million and the highest is $384.00 million. Daseke reported sales of $333.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $394.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Daseke during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Daseke by 187.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Daseke by 452.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 480,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,071. Daseke has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

