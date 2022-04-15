Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.29

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.29 and last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 170635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($66.30) to €53.00 ($57.61) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €49.00 ($53.26) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 210,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 168,012 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 391.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 383.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

