DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.55.

DCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DCP Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.65. 386,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,520. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,865,000 after buying an additional 391,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,776,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,075,000 after buying an additional 488,900 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,730,000 after buying an additional 309,028 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,997,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,882,000 after buying an additional 44,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,943,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,877,000 after buying an additional 96,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream (Get Rating)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.