Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) were up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.94. Approximately 15,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,393,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Separately, Barclays lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.02). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 306.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.17%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 33,186 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,057,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,183,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,195,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,595,000 after buying an additional 139,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.