DeFine Price Hits $0.87 on Top Exchanges (DFA)

DeFine (DFA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One DeFine coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFine has a total market cap of $49.04 million and $20.09 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFine has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFine alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045373 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.34 or 0.07496829 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,491.25 or 1.00073097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00041642 BTC.

DeFine Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

DeFine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.