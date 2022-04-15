DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of UFP Industries worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $140,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,869 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 17.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 134.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UFPI. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on UFP Industries from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $843,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871. 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UFPI opened at $73.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.50 and a one year high of $94.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average is $83.10.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

