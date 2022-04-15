DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.20% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

