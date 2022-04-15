DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $111.80 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.77%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

