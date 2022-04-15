DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $52,637,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $46,240,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,103.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 252,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after acquiring an additional 231,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.