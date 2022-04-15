Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.55) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $49.05.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 161,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 71,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

