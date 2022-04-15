DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DMTK. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on DermTech in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

DMTK traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. 705,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,765. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $356.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.86. DermTech has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 661.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DermTech will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $33,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,037 shares of company stock valued at $95,384. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

