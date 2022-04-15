DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 217.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

NASDAQ DMTK traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $11.95. 705,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,765. The stock has a market cap of $356.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.86. DermTech has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67.

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative net margin of 661.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DermTech will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $33,369.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,037 shares of company stock valued at $95,384. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 258.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 73,593 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DermTech by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in DermTech by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in DermTech by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

