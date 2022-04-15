Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives $7.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.70 ($6.20) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. 52,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,511. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.