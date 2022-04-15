Dev Protocol Trading Down 25.3% Over Last Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002520 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $11,120.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009350 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00181154 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.