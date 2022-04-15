DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 450 ($5.86) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DFS. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on DFS Furniture from GBX 365 ($4.76) to GBX 325 ($4.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

DFS Furniture stock opened at GBX 174 ($2.27) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 208.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 238.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.10. DFS Furniture has a one year low of GBX 171.37 ($2.23) and a one year high of GBX 318.50 ($4.15). The company has a market capitalization of £449.44 million and a PE ratio of 9.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 13.70 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

In other news, insider Alison Hutchinson acquired 18,762 shares of DFS Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £40,525.92 ($52,809.38).

About DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

