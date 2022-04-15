Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $332.95

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 332.95 ($4.34) and traded as high as GBX 361 ($4.70). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 361 ($4.70), with a volume of 1,605 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,180.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 329.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 332.91.

Get Dialight alerts:

In other Dialight news, insider Fariyal Khanbabi bought 4,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £15,094.56 ($19,669.74).

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.