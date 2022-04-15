Diamond (DMD) Trading 9% Lower This Week

Diamond (DMD) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last week, Diamond has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00004093 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $6.06 million and $9,455.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001631 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00047096 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,677,528 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.