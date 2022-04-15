Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $758,397.80

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $758,397.80 and $3.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.29 or 0.00578492 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000212 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

