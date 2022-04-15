Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stake Reduced by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 588.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $45.65. 215,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,075. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

