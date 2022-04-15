Diploma (LON:DPLM) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

DPLM has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.61) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.70) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.23) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,123.33 ($40.70).

Shares of Diploma stock opened at GBX 2,848 ($37.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,645.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,928.99. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,384 ($31.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,504 ($45.66).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

