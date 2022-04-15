Diploma (LON:DPLM) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLMGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

DPLM has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.61) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.70) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.23) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,123.33 ($40.70).

Shares of Diploma stock opened at GBX 2,848 ($37.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,645.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,928.99. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,384 ($31.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,504 ($45.66).

Diploma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.