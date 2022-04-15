Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 335.11 ($4.37).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.43) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.69) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.00) to GBX 306 ($3.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 349 ($4.55) to GBX 323 ($4.21) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.30) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 259 ($3.38) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 281.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 283.62. The stock has a market cap of £3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.75. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 246.88 ($3.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 319.40 ($4.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.93%.

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.57), for a total transaction of £74,911.60 ($97,617.41).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

