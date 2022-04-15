Dogecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion and approximately $1.18 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.00274510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014293 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001282 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000417 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

