Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of DLB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.83. 333,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.42.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

