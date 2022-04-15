Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at DA Davidson

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOMA. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Doma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE DOMA opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. Doma has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Doma will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doma news, Director Mark Ein purchased 332,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Doma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Doma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

