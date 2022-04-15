Dror Bashan Purchases 68,000 Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Stock

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) CEO Dror Bashan acquired 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLX opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.19. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 598.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 3,723,538.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 1,861,769 shares in the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

