Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.07% of Coherus BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,589,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 814,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,272 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 700,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 343,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 504,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 253,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

CHRS stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 224.13% and a negative net margin of 87.92%. The company had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHRS. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.