Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $63.05 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.25 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.96.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CL King cut their target price on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

