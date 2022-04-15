Duality Advisers LP Sells 2,352 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.64.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $136.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of -109.02 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $118.20 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

