Duality Advisers LP Sells 4,354 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Boston Beer by 115.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 105.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $442.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $718.07.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAM opened at $365.76 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.74 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $388.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.15.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

