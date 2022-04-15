Duality Advisers LP Takes $854,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $196.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.08.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

