Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,396.00

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $2,396.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

