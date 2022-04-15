Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.85. 2,719,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,925. The company has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.23 and its 200 day moving average is $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $115.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

