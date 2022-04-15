Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $276.92 Million

Equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $276.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.45 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $258.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRE. Raymond James upped their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.27.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $58.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,595. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.20. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 18,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Realty (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Realty (DRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.