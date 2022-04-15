DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.59.

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

DD traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $68.70. 2,698,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,124. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,593 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $166,822,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

